Apartments In Philadelphia With The Best Views

Having the apartment with the best view in the city of Philadelphia is most likely not cheap at all.





We found some apartments that are available for rent that can give you the best view but it will also cost you anywhere between $2,000 and $10,000.





That’s definitely not cheap at all. In fact, that is more expensive than many people's mortgages.





In Philadelphia, you will find apartments with amazing views of the Ben Franklin Bridge, Center City, and more.