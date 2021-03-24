Woodmont Way Apartments Near MarketFair Opening This Summer

In the Mercer County area, you probably have noticed that new apartment complexes are being built. Most of them are looking very nice. One of the new ones is the apartment complex behind Marketfair in Princeton.

We learned from Planet Princeton that the apartment complex that is currently being built near Canal Pointe Boulevard and Meadow Road will be up and ready sometime this upcoming summer. The name of the new apartment complex is Woodmont Way at West Windsor.

Let's start by saying that living in this apartment complex is not going to be cheap at all. According to Planet Princeton, renting an apartment at Woodmont Way can probably cost you between $2145 and $3615 a month. That is insane. My jaw literally dropped as soon as I saw the monthly rent.

It does look a little fancy, just look at this pool.

Credit: Woodmont Way at West Windsor

After going through the Woodmont Way website we believe we found out why it will be so expensive. Here are some of the amenities that were shared on the Woodmont Way apartment complex’s website.

Indoor amenities: elegant clubhouse, resident lounge, state-of-the-art gym, yoga and fitness studio, game room, golf simulator, theater room, and pet spa.

Outdoor amenities: sparkling heated pool, expansive sun deck, BBQ and lounge terraces, Pickleball and Bocce Ball courts, pet-friendly features, and more.

Woodmont Way at West Windsor self-proclaims itself as the "newest luxury apartment destination" with "sophisticated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans, some with dens and/or lofts."