What is now an Italian specialty store with over a dozen locations in New York and New Jersey started as a dream of a Polly-O salesman.

Anthony Ajello took his knowledge of ricotta and mozzarella products and his customer's wants and needs and turned it into a thriving business.

In 1966, the very first store would open at Avenue N and East 53rd Street in Brooklyn. It was tiny.

It didn't take long before word spread about a local outlet that was selling fresh ravioli filled with the highest quality ingredients.

Customers would repeatedly line up to purchase delicious ravioli and fresh mozzarella. It was at this time that Ajello realized that he was going to need a bigger store.

That store would be in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn on the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 75th Street.

Fast forward to 1977. The business had become a Brooklyn landmark. It had expanded to offer Italian tomatoes, olives, roasted peppers, artichokes, and fine Italian pure and extra virgin olive oils.

Once Anthony saw his original vision of a marketplace where customers could purchase a full line of high-quality, affordable Italian specialty products, he decided to pass the business along to his son Michael and a partner.

What came next exceeded a once humble Polly-O salesman's dreams.

Restaurants, retail shops, and food distributors now turned to the family business for the finest Italian specialties.

We're talking about the super-popular Pastosa Ravioli.

These amazing markets have become so popular that each location is individually owned and operated.

There are currently franchise locations in Cranford, Florham Park, Manasquan, and Manalapan.

Get ready for Pastosa Ravioli Eatontown in Plaza 35 on Route 35 opening Sunday, May 1.

They are looking for staff, so if you want to be surrounded by good eats and earn a living, get an application here.

I fully support our local businesses and can't wait to walk through the doors of Pastora Ravioli Eatontown.