Philadelphia's most popular (and highly rated TV station) has hired a new face to join the weather team. But what does it mean for the station's existing personalities?

6abc Hires New Meteorologist Payton Domschke to Join On-Air Team

Philadelphia's 6abc — WPVI-TV —has hired Payton Domschke to join their team as a new on-air meteorologist.

Domschke joins the station after working most recently in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an on-air meteorologist with the city's NBC affiliate, WKYC Channel 3, for about two years before departing in late 2023.

"I’m so excited to join the incredible team at 6abc in Philadelphia⚡️," she wrote on social media late Monday evening. "Grateful for the opportunity to continue doing what I love."

The post was shared by her new colleagues including the station's veteran staff like like Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan and Chief Meteorologist Adam Joseph.

It was not immediately clear which broadcast(s) Payton would be seen on each week.

Who Is Meteorologist Payton Domschke?

Payton is a graduate of Ball State University. Before joining WKYC in 2021, Payton worked in Norfolk, Va. for two years.

Payton is a native of Chicago, IL., by the way. She is 25 years old.

Who Did Payton Domschke Replace at 6abc?

This is kind of an obvious question that fans are wondering: who did Payton Domschke replace at the station?

Payton Domschke delivers the weather forecast WKYC via YouTube loading...

Longtime viewers of 6abc will be happy to know: that Payton did not replace any of the station's current meteorologists.

"Nobody is getting let go," Cecily Tynan assured several viewers in comments shared on social media.

She explained that the station has been down one meteorologist since David Murphy's retirement in 2021.

6abc's David Murphy delivers the forecast 6 ABC via YouTube loading...

"How soon people forget! We used to have six meteorologists," Tynan explained. "We have been down one since David retired. At the same time, we have added newscasts. Now, we are back up to having a fully staffed weather department."

It was not immediately clear which broadcast(s) Payton would be seen on or when exactly she'd hit the airwaves in Philadelphia.

Fans Still Wonder: What Happened to 6abc's Jamie Apody?

Of course, there's still a bit of a lingering question for 6abc viewers about what happened to veteran sportscaster Jamie Apody.

Jamie has not been seen on the station since November 2023. Since that time neither she nor the station have issued an official public statement about her role, many are still wondering: what happened?

Veteran 6abc sports reporter Jamie Apody on camera 6abc via YouTube loading...

In fact, we saw several comments on both Cecily Tynan and Adam Joseph's Facebook pages asking what happened to Jamie Apody.

Both meteorologists called it a station manner and did not issue any comments.

Of course, we've previously covered Jamie's departure as well. Click here to learn more about what we think may be next for Jamie.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST