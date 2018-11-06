Peddler’s Village Grand Illumination Celebration is November 16th

One of my favorite holiday traditions is going to Peddler's Village and seeing the gingerbread house display, all of the amazing lights, sipping hot chocolate, and strolling through all of the adorable shops. If you're anxious to get there this holiday season too, I just saw on their website that their Grand Illumination Celebration will be Friday, November 16th. They say the village will light up at 6:15 sharp, so don't be late. Santa will be helping to kick off the holiday season. There will be complimentary hot apple cider and marshmallow roasting. Here's some insider info - it's usually very crowded, so plan on getting there early, and if you're planning on meeting people there, you may want to carpool. I can't wait.