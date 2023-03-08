It's almost spring and that means a whole new season of fun events at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, including an Easter Egg Hunt.

You're invited to the Village the day before Easter, Saturday, April 8th for some old fashioned fun.

Here's how it's going to work. This a timed and ticketed event, meaning you have to have a ticket in order to participate and you can only participate during the time on your ticket.

There are three hunt times: 10:30am, 12:30pm and 2pm.

Don't worry about your little ones being stepped on by the older kids. Each hunt time will have separate hunt areas for different age groups. The age groups are 1-3, 4-7 and 8-10.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be outside in the field behind the Visitor and Event Center on Street Road (the red barn on the hill), so bring along a jacket if it's chilly. It's the same place you saw the gingerbread houses during the holidays.

Tickets are $12 per child. The ticket price included an Easter basket, six eggs during the hunt, a PEEPS candy treat, a plush pal toy, a chance to win the Grand Prize and selfies with the Easter Bunny.

It's going to be a fun day, don't miss out. The next day, Easter Sunday, April 9th, your family can enjoy an Easter buffet in the Village at the Cock n' Bull restaurant all day. Reservations are required. Click here for more information.

"We're excited to be entering the next season of festivals and events at Peddler's Village," says Chief Operating Officer of Peddler's Village, Bob McGowan. "Each year we strive to provide a family-friendly destination where guests of all ages can enjoy our special events - a place where visitors, near and far, can experience the very best of what Bucks County has to offer. This year is looking to be the best yet for our festivals and events here at Peddler's Village."

For more information about other spring events happening at Pedder's Village, like PEEPS in the Village, click here.

