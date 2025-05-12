I have an update for you on the space formerly occupied by Penn's Purchase.

The old outlet mall, across from Peddler's Village in Lahaska, has been vacant for the past few years and quite an eyesore for locals.

The Bucks County Courier Times is reporting that you're going to start to see some progress in the coming months.

The plan was approved four years ago

Actually, the plans for the space were approved four years ago, but nothing has been done until now.

There will be luxury housing, condos and retail

Those plans include luxury housing, some retail space, and more.

The article says old stores will be demolished to make way for the new project, which is being called, "Village Crossing."

Work is expected to start soon, in late spring or early summer.

There will be 18 single-family luxury homes, 18 condos, and 2 mixed-use buildings with a combination of retail and commercial space.

An old Victorian house will be turned into apartments

There's also an old Victorian home in the area that will be transformed into 4 apartments.

The President of Stonehaven Homes said in a statement, "We will be completely demolishing everything that's currently there and starting over brand new. We believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redevelop 14 acres located directly across the street via a push-button crosswalk from Peddler's Village."

I know locals are wondering how much these houses will cost, but the prices haven't been finalized yet.

Knowing the area, I'm sure they won't be cheap.

No word on what type of retail businesses will be occupying the new space.

Peddler's Village is across the street

This would be a great place to live. Peddler's Village is a wonderful destination filled with the cutest shops, best restaurants, and awesome entertainment.

Over 2 million people visit Peddler's Village yearly.

During the holidays, its Grand Illumination event draws thousands as the Village lights millions of lights...it's so festive.

For more information, click here.

