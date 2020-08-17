Peddler’s Village Scarecrow Festival Coming Soon

Scarecrow season at Peddler's Village in Bucks County starts soon, according to the Village's official website.

The cooler temperature this morning has me thinking about fall, and all of the fun things to do around here during one of my favorite seasons, including going to see all the fun scarecrows at Peddler's Village, so I checked out the website to see when the Scarecrow Festival begins, and it's only a few weeks away, Wednesday, September 9th.

There are six categories this year....Traditional, Quite the Character, Thrills with Chills, Myth and Lore, Pink Out, and Kids Only Scarecrow. They will all be displayed throughout the village until Saturday, October 24th. Make sure to vote for your favorites using the Peddler's Village app through October 12th.

Prizes will be given out for the best scarecrows in each category: 1st Place will win $250. 2nd place, $175. 3rd Place, $125. 4th Place, $75. There will be two Honorable Mention prizes, each will receive an Apple Festival package. The kids category will get their own prizes: 1st Place, four Activity Passes, one Pizza, and four Refillable Soft Drinks. 2nd Place, four Activity Passes, four slices of pizza, and 500 Prize Tickets. 3rd Place, two Activity Passes and 1000 Prize Tickets.

One grand prize winner will take home $350, win dinner for four at the Cock 'n Bull, and be displayed in a special viewing area.

If you'd like to enter a scarecrow, you have until Wednesday, September 2nd. Click here for details. Check in will be Sunday, September 6th from 11am - 4pm.

While you're visiting the scarecrows, you can also make your own to take home, click here for those details and price.

Fall is such a fun time of year at Peddler's Village. I hope you'll go visit. I'll be there.