Peddler's Village is one of my favorite places to visit. A new shop just joined the over 60 unique specialty shops. Stop by and check it out. Hint. If you love peanut butter as much as I do, you're going to love it.

The Bucks County Peanut Butter Shoppe just opened in Peddler's Village

It's called The Bucks County Peanut Butter Shoppe, and it features, you guessed it, peanut butter. According to the Peddler's Village website, it's a shoppe where, "Peanut Butter fixes everything!" I would agree with that. I hear the Butterscotch Peanut Butter is amazing. I can't wait to try some.

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Its grand opening is tomorrow and Sunday (Saturday, June 27 & 28). When you purchase something this weekend (I'm sure you won't know what to throw in your bag first), you'll receive a 10% coupon for a future visit.

You'll find gourmet, small-batch peanut butter. The flavors range from classic to creative. Other treats include peanut butter cups, jellies & jams, peanut butter powder, nut butter, and more. There's even a Peanut Butter Party Box.

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There are huge sand sculptures throughout Peddler's Village all summer long

While you're visiting the Village this summer, I'm sure you'll notice the huge, amazing sand sculptures. The theme this year is a road trip through America, in honor of America's 250th birthday. Don't miss these hand-sculpted masterpieces.

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Peddler's Village Peddler's Village

The newest specialty shop in Peddler's Village is The Bucks County Peanut Butter Shop. It's shop #43, next to Hewn Spirits Distillery. Peddler's Village is located at Route 202 and Street Road in Lahaska, PA.