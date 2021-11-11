SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A section of Route 1 is expected to be closed until early Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound side at Raymond Road, initially closing both directions.

South Brunswick police said in an alert at 7:30 a.m. that the southbound lanes will be closed for six hours.

Police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information. The Middlesex County Proseutor's Office is leading the crash investigation.

Traffic was being detoured off the road at Promenade Boulevard, causing delays as commuters headed to Route 27 to get around the closure. Ridge Road south of Raymond Road was also slow with alternative traffic.

Four people have died in crashes on South Brunswick roads in 2021, including one on Route 1, according to State Police.

Download the free New Jersey 101.5 app to receive traffic alerts about this and other incidents

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

9 Dumb Things About New Jersey