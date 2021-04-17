Anyone who owns a Peleotn Tread+ should immediately stop using the equipment, a consumer safety regulatory said in an urgent warning issued on Saturday.

The announcement comes as the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is concerned after they've become aware of 39 accidents involving the treadmill.

Included in those accidents are "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned or pulled under" the device. Back in March, the company revealed that one child had died after being sucked under the device -- which retails for $4,295.

Customers with small children and pets to stop using the machine immediately, the CSPC said in a statement issued Saturday morning. The warning included a video of a child becoming pinned under the treadmill. In fact, the government agency is warning that it's "possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result."

"It is believed that at least one incident occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, suggesting that the hazard cannot be avoided simply by locking the device when not in use," federal officials warned. "Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result."

Peleton issued a statement on Saturday saying the warning from the federal government was "inaccurate and misleading," and they believe that there is "no reason" to stop using the machine if the safety instructions are followed. They say that the Tread+ should be kept away from children under the age of 16 and pets "at all times."



In March, the company's CEO John Foley sent a letter to customers who own the treadmill to acknowledge that child's death saying "a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+" resulted in "unthinkably, a death," according to a report from USAToday.com

The CPSC says it will continue to investigate "all known incidents," but a voluntary recall has not been issued at this time. That's because Peloton hasn't agreed to a correction action (like a repair or replacement).

The commission requests people report any incidents on their website or by calling their hotline at 800-638-2772.