Peloton Recalls Treadmills After Death of Child, Multiple Injuries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) and Peloton announced two separate voluntary recalls of Peleton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmills, following the death of a child and other safety incidents.

“Adult users, children, pets, and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death,” the recall says.

More than 70 safety incidents have been reported to date. A total of approximately 125,000 treadmills are included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ and contact Peloton for a full refund until November 6, 2022.

For consumers who do not wish to receive a refund, however, Peloton is offering to move the Tread+ treadmill (free of charge) to a room where children or pets won't be able to access the treadmill. The company is also working to implement software improvements to automatically lock the treadmill after the adult user stops using it.

Last month the federal government (the CPSC) issued a safety warning about the Peleton devices, but the company actually refused to issue a full recall them at the time.

The federal government says that after weeks of negotiations they've reached an agreement that will serve the best interests of Peleton and their consumers.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request," Peloton CEO's John Foley said on Wednesday. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."



LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.



