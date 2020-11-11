Peloton Now Has Beyonce Themed Workouts

CNN reports, Beyonce has just signed a deal to be an investor with the at home fitness company Peloton. Peloton's sales have been huge since the beginning of the pandemic due to gyms being shut down and people being forced to stay home. Beyonce is an actual Peloton user and her music is requested so much by millions of other Peloton users. There are Beyonce themed cycling classes already available on Peloton, and Peloton users can also expect some yoga classes, running and even strength training.

I have recently started a weight loss journey a few weeks ago and I am happy to report that I am down about 12 pounds. I chose to do the Nutrisystem food plan as well as work outs on my stationary bike and weight training. My stationary bike is nothing like the Peloton, it's just a lightweight stationary bike, but I put it in front of the tv and just pedal until I can't pedal anymore or whenever my son gets up from his naps. The Peloton nation is serious, I relate to people who do crossfit. These people are in love with these workouts and even develop friendships and followings in there. I am definitely in love with my exercise bike too and I am so grateful my mom gifted it to us. Now I feel inspired to download some Beyonce music for my work outs.