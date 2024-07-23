DEMOLISHED: The Penn Queen Diner in Pennsauken, NJ is No More – What’s Next?

It really is the end of an era now in South Jersey

The Penn Queen Diner, which up until recently was located at 7349 N Crescent Blvd in Pennsauken, New Jersey, is being demolished, according to locals' pictures posted to Facebook groups.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Demolition crews were spotted tearing down the decades-old stony building this week.

What's next for the lot?

Last year, it was reported that the building was approved to be replaced by a Taco Bell and Tim Hortons. According to 42Freeway, there is space for a third tenant that hasn't been rented out yet. No word yet on when construction will take place.

READ MORE: This Is New Jersey's Most-Loved Grocery Store - It's No Surprise

Another sunken New Jersey diner

This is an all-too-familiar story in New Jersey - another diner that's closed, been replaced, and/or completely demolished. But the Penn Queen Diner did make its comeback efforts in the face of hardship!

Longtime residents may remember when attempts had been made both in 1989 and in 2019 (under new ownership) to renovate and revitalize the diner. But then once the pandemic hit in 2020, business took a turn for the worse when the world shut down, and unfortunately, it seemingly wasn't quite able to recover.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Beloved by locals for decades

Built in 1964, Penn Queen reigned as a South Jersey staple for decades and was a representation of classic New Jersey diner culture.

Facebook comments surrounding news of the demolition lament the loss of a diner that's been around for about 60 years:

"Went there for over 50 years, the place was an Icon in Pennsauken!!! Sad to see it go."

"End of an era."

"Ughh this one hurts."

'So so sad… my parents took us there every Sunday when we were growing up.'

"Lots of good memories made there."

Will you be missing the Penn Queen Diner?

The Absolute Best Diners in South Jersey You'll want to check out these diners in South Jersey -- the best of the best. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman