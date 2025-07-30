Choosing the right college is a big deal. Between the campus vibes, programs offered, and of course, the price tag, there’s a lot to think about. Plus, when it comes to well-known schools, Penn State is almost always in the conversation. There are a lot of amazing schools in Pennsylvania, and a ton of people who live there tend to stay in state when it comes to college.

Whether you’re talking football, academics, or alumni connections, Penn State is one of the biggest names not only in Pennsylvania but across the country.

With tens of thousands of students spread across its campuses, any change Penn State makes tends to make waves and there’s a new one on the table that students and parents should definitely know about.

Penn State Makes Major Change for Students

For the upcoming 2026-2027 academic year, Penn State is raising tuition for many of its students. At the main University Park campus, in-state undergrads will see a 2% increase, which adds about $205 more per semester, bringing the total to roughly $10,439. Out-of-state students will face a 4% price hike, which comes out to about $857 more each semester, with tuition totaling around $22,287.

If you’re attending one of the campuses, in-state tuition will remain frozen for the fourth year in a row, but out-of-state students will still see a 1% bump.

Online learners through the World Campus can also expect a 1% increase, which means around $78 more per semester.

Whether it’s a small jump or a big one, tuition hikes are never fun news, but if you’re planning to attend Penn State, it’s something to keep in mind when budgeting for your future.

