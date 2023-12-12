If you're looking for a change and thinking about moving someplace with new opportunities in the new year, some U.S. states are better than others to relocate to.

According to a new study by Shoreline Immigration, every state in America was analyzed to see if it would be a good move based on things like the violent crime rate, the price of houses, how good the schools are, people's salaries, the amount of available jobs, and healthcare.

Pennsylvania ranked among the best.

The study says, "Pennsylvania is the tenth best state to emigrate to. In the Keystone State, the average house price is 37.9% less than the national average at $257,268 and there are 2,855 jobs available per 100,000 people, culminating in a final index score of 63.90 out of 100."

I was born and raised in New Jersey, which borders Pennsylvania. I can't tell you how many times over the years I've heard, "I should move to PA" or "It's cheaper to live in PA," from family, friends and co-workers.

New Hampshire, Wyoming, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin are the top five best places to move to in 2024. Did you notice three of the five states are on the East Coast?

Other noteworthy stats from the study:

New Hampshire is #1 overall and has the lowest violent crime rate out of the top 10 states.

Wyoming is #2 overall and has the highest quality education out of the top 10 states.

Rhode Island is #4 on the list and has the best healthcare in the entire country (it's tied with Iowa).

To see more about this new study and learn more about Shoreline Immigration, click here.

