If you live in Pennsylvania, there's a good chance your dog might need to go on a diet.

Everybody likes to toss their scraps to their grateful dog every now and there. A french fry here, a chicken tender there, maybe a cone of ice cream or two. Fun food! But maybe we should think about how all of the those scraps add up.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

And it turns out, Pennsylvania dogs are pretty doggone fat. In fact, they're the fattest.

That's right. According to a new study conducted by Veterinarians.org, dogs living in Pennsylvania are the fattest in the U.S.

Photo by Freysteinn G. Jonsson on Unsplash Photo by Freysteinn G. Jonsson on Unsplash loading...

The study was conducted by taking a survey of over 2,430 pet owners across the country to compare their dogs' breed and weight.

Pennsylvania was ranked as the #1 state with overweight dogs. And those precious pups are overweight by a lot! On average, dogs in The Keystone State are 18.25 pounds overweight! According to the study:

"With a hefty average of over 18 pounds overweight, Pennsylvania is home to the plumpest pets in America. Perhaps the state dubbed “The Snack Food Capital of the World” with its enormous snack food industry has also been spoiling its pets with delicious treats, too. Pennsylvania dogs weighed over 54% above the national average."

Photo by Ana Martin on Unsplash Photo by Ana Martin on Unsplash loading...

Just in case you're curious, the state with the 2nd fattest dogs in the United States is Virginia (16.67 pounds overweight), and the state with the 3rd fattest dogs is Wisconsin (16.38. pounds overweight).

Think it might be time for your pup to go on a diet? Take them to their veterinarian to be evaluated!

Puppies from NJ & PA Competing in 2024's Puppy Bowl XX Puppy Bowl XX will be played prior to the big game on Sunday, February 11th and the Delaware Valley is well represented . Make sure to check it out at 2pm on Animal Planet. Oh boy, it doesn't get much cuter than this. Here are the 9 puppies in this year's Puppy Bowl from New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins