If you live in Philly, you could probably use with a good, long meditation session.

Stress! It's an inevitability of the human experience. What really matters is how we're able to manage and overcome it.

Panic attack in public place. Woman having panic disorder in city. Psychology, solitude, fear or mental health problems concept.

What's eating you? It could be anything like:

Financial issues

Family/marital disputes

Poor work/life balance

Health concerns

Economy

Politics

We could literally go on and on! But it could also very well depend on where you live.

And it turns out, Philadelphia is one of the most-stressed cities in the country, according to recent data from WalletHub.

Philadelphia is Among Top 10 Most-Stressed Cities in America

For their list of Most & Least Stressed Cities in America (2024), they compared over 180 cities across 39 key metrics, like average weekly work hours, poverty rate, divorce rate, average hours of sleep, crime rate, and median credit score. You know - the fun stuff that keeps us up at night.

So where did Philadelphia rank out of over 180 cities? Philly is the 6th most-stressed city in the U.S.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA at Benjamin Franklin Parkway

In Philadelphia, factors like Work Stress, Financial Stress, Health & Safety Stress and Family Stress all ranked higher than 31 out of 182 cities. Health & Safety is one of the biggest stressors for Philly!

Here are the Top 10 most-stressed cities:

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI Baltimore, MD Memphis, TN Gulfport, MS Philadelphia, PA Birmingham, AL Akron, OH New Orleans, LA Jackson, MS

What things stress you out in Philadelphia? The cost of living and crime rates in the city alone can be enough to make you want to pull your hair out.

But just remember that some stressors are out of our control, and there is still a whole lot to love about living in Philly!

