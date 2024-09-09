If you're from Pennsylvania, I'm sure you know just how beautiful the state can be by now.

From the simplistic suburbs to the breathtaking mountain areas, there is a lot of beauty to be seen in the state of Pennsylvania.

Although this is so, this didn't stop PA from landing on the list of the grossest states in America. This is a list released by the website Zippia.com

This list wasn’t just based on things like litter or pollution, although those certainly played a role.

The study also factored in more unusual stuff, like how often Pennsylvanians search for mayonnaise recipes and how popular Crocs are in the state, they said.

Weird, I know.

Looking to escape? You can't go to New Jersey. They weren't spared either, landing at number 6 on the gross list from Zippia.

The Garden State’s ranking was influenced mostly by factors like air pollution, a problem made worse by the rise of massive warehouses, they say.

Despite the not-so-flattering label, both Pennsylvania and New Jersey still have plenty of redeeming qualities.

Both states offer beautiful landscapes and great attractions that aren’t so gross just think like Pennsylvania’s stunning mountains and forests or New Jersey’s gorgeous beaches.

How Gross Is Pennsylvania, Really?

According to Zippia, Pennsylvania was recently ranked as the 4th grossest state in the country, and while that sounds a little harsh, the reasons are pretty interesting.

Sure, this ranking might not be something to brag about, but it’s a reminder that environmental issues and quirky lifestyle choices can really impact how a state is perceived.

Fortunately, even though the gross factor is up there, both states can potentially turn things around.

With some improvements to air quality, waste management, and maybe fewer mayonnaise recipes, Pennsylvania and New Jersey could drop off the gross list for good.

