When you think of summer getaways in Pennsylvania, a few cities may come to mind.

Maybe you’re picturing a place with a lot of history, tons of culture, and plenty of things to do to fill your vacation itinerary.

A city that’s not only easy to get to, but also offers a great value for your vacation budget.

According to WalletHub’s 2025 list of the best summer travel destinations, one Pennsylvania city stands out.

Coming in at number 8 on the list of the best summer destinations in America, this city can be a top prospect for your travel destination.

What City in Pennsylvania Is The Best For A Summer Vacation?

The city we’re talking about is Philadelphia!

Philadelphia offers a unique blend of historical landmarks, culture, and a ton of modern attractions, too.

From the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Reading Terminal Market, there’s something to check out for everyone.

The city is full of so many fun things to see, amazing foods to eat, and, for the 21+ crowd, amazing bars as well.

Philadelphia is one of my favorite cities because no matter when you go, there’s always something to do that the entire group will enjoy!

This summer, you could hang out at Xfinity Live, catch a Philly’s game, and then head to McGillin’s Olde Ale House.

If you’re looking for a bit more of an upscale experience, you could see a show at the Walnut Street Theater, have a bougie dinner at Del Frisco’s, and end the night at a quiet cocktail bar.

The options are endless, and it’s apparent that everyone else across the country is seeing that!

