Pennsylvania Ranks Amongst The Worst States In The Country

We all take pride in the state that we live in. I've lived in many states across the country and every time I am there I represent that state with pride and pretty much feel like it's the best state in the country.

The real question is, Do you really live in the best state in the country?

U.S. News shared the rankings of the "Best States" in the country and let's just say that Pennsylvania didn't take one of the best spots. According to the rankings shared on U.S. News, Pennsylvania takes the 41st spot in the ranking and in reality that makes it the 11th worst state in the country. Not to be a negative Nancy but it's what the rankings are showing.

The rankings were based on Health Care, Education, Economy, Infrastructure, Opportunity, Fiscal Stability, Crime & Correction, and Natural Environment. Pennsylvania's best ranking was in the Opportunity Category where it took the 11th spot as one of the best. One thing you should know is that Pennsylvania takes the 19th spot in the Health Care Category. That is great information to know since we are still trying to stop this whole COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the Garden State, it landed in the 19th spot of the "Best State Ranking," according to U.S. News. The interesting part of the ranking was that it shows that the state of New Jersey actually takes the number 1 spot when it comes to education. That is definitely one category you want to land number 1 on.