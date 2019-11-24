Pepsi Is Out And Coca Cola Is In At Wells Fargo Center

Can I have a Pepsi, please? Is Coke okay? You'll be hearing that at the Wells Fargo Center for now on.

Coca-Cola is now the official beverage partner of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, according to phillyvoice.com. Pepsi was teamed up with Wells Fargo Center for over 20 years and now that has come to an end.

PhillyVoice.com stated that the split with Pepsi was not because of dissatisfaction. It was actually just a better deal with the Coca Cola brand. We wouldn't be surprised if the decision came with a little recommendation from the neighboring sports venues since they already serve Coke products.

Coca-Cola will also sponsor a promotion called the “Big Ticket Giveaway,” which will give a fan tickets to all regular season Flyers home games and any other event or concert at the arena for a year, according to bizjournals.com.

The Coca Cola drinks took over the Wells Fargo center on Philadelphia Flyers home opener game early October.