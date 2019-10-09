94.5 PST’s Halloween Pet Costume Contest

94.5 PST, Dogs & Cat Rule, and Scott Harvey Subaru have teamed up to find the area's cutest pet with our Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

We know you love dressing up your furry, fuzzy, or otherwise awwwww-insipiring pets up this time of the year. So we want to see them. We love seeing your pets in everything from their hero capes to their hot dog costumes and more.

Send us a photo of your pet in its Halloween costume using the form below. We'll narrow it down to finalists and present them for an online vote from Oct. 26 through 29. We'll announce the winner online on October 30.

Our grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card to Dogs and Cats Rule.

All selections by the 94.5 PST judges are final. See complete rules here.



Big thanks to our paw-some sponsors:

Dogs & Cats Rule - Always bringing you the next generation of all-natural pet foods and supplies. Online at dogsandcatsrule.pet, with locations in Princeton, Pennington, Newtown, Maple Glenn, and Doylestown.

Scott Harvey Subaru - Your Family Dealership, We're Closer Thank You Think. Located on Olden Avenue in Ewing, NJ and online at scottharveysubaru.com.