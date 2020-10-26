Vote for 94.5 PST’s Pet Halloween Costume Contest

94.5 PST, Dogs & Cat Rule, and Scott Harvey Subaru have teamed up to find the area's cutest pet with our Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

We asked you to send us photos of your furry friends in their Halloween costumes for 94.5 PST's Pet Halloween Costume Contest. We were overwhelmed by your adorable submissions, but we narrowed them down to the top 10 finalists.

Our grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card to Dogs and Cats Rule.

So now it's now your turn to vote. See the gallery below and take our poll to pick your favorite.

Voting is open through Oct. 29 at 11:59 pm ET. We'll announce the winner online on October 30. See complete rules here.

Big thanks to our paw-some sponsors:

Dogs & Cats Rule - Always bringing you the next generation of all-natural pet foods and supplies. Online at dogsandcatsrule.pet, with locations in Princeton, Pennington, Newtown, Maple Glenn, and Doylestown.

Scott Harvey Subaru - Your Family Dealership, We're Closer Thank You Think. Located on Olden Avenue in Ewing, NJ and online at scottharveysubaru.com.