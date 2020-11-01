And The Winner of 94.5 PST’s Pet Halloween Costume Contest Is…

We calculated your votes and we have a winner!

94.5 PST, Dogs & Cat Rule, and Scott Harvey Subaru have teamed up to find the area's cutest pet with our Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

And the winner of our contest is: Barkley the UPS dog from Holland, PA.



Barkley's family will receive a $100 gift card to Dogs and Cats Rule.



Big thanks to our paw-some sponsors:

Dogs & Cats Rule - Always bringing you the next generation of all-natural pet foods and supplies. Online at dogsandcatsrule.pet, with locations in Princeton, Pennington, Newtown, Maple Glenn, and Doylestown.

Scott Harvey Subaru - Your Family Dealership, We're Closer Thank You Think. Located on Olden Avenue in Ewing, NJ and online at scottharveysubaru.com.

Missed our contest? Here's a gallery of our 10 finalists: