Is It Legal to Have a Pet Raccoon in New Jersey? It Depends.

"Mommm, can I keep him?"

Admit it. You've pondered over the idea of what it would be like having a wild animal as your pet. There's something so thrilling about the idea of having something so exotic in your house. In this case, we're talking about raccoons!

As far as wild animals go, you have to admit, though they can be a nuisance, they are kind of cute!

In terms of attitude and physical appearance, I think of raccoons as some kind of in-between of a cat and a small dog. They're like little hungry furry people that just want a snack. And they're funny and smart!

They can get along with other household pets too!

Is it Legal to have a Pet Raccoon in New Jersey?

There is answer is yes, you can have a raccoon as a pet in New Jersey! BUT. It has to be under the right circumstances.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the answer to having pet raccoons, skunks and opossums is:

"Yes, but only if the appropriate permits are obtained. A captive game permit is needed for the possession of any game species in New Jersey. Additionally, an importation permit must be obtained before any game animals may be brought into New Jersey from another state. Animals must be purchased from a licensed breeder. No animals may be taken from the wild and kept as pets."

So it's not as easy as finding a baby raccoon in your backyard and obtaining a permit to keep it. You can't take it from the wild, and it has to come from a licensed breeder.

Do you know anyone who owns a raccoon in New Jersey?

