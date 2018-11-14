Petco is Removing Artificial Ingredients from your Pet’s Food!

If you shop at any area Petco, your dog or cat will now be eating all natural. Petco announced yesterday that brands containing artificial ingredients will no longer be on their shelves. Petco thinks that this change could impact more than $100 million in sales annually. By pulling pet foods with artificial ingredients from their shelves, Petco becomes the first national pet specialty store to do this. That will set them apart from other stores they compete against. I mean, think about it. You put good and organic food in your body, why should your pet be any different? Many pet owners feel this way, but only small, private pet stores have these foods available, until now.

Visit your local Petco stores for all natural food for your dog and cat. There's one in Mercer Mall in Lawrence Township, one in the Windsor Heights Shopping Center in East Windsor and there's also one on Route 33 in Hamilton.

(Forbes)