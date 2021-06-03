Here we go again:

If you normally take I-295 from Bucks County into New Jersey in the mornings, you'd better rethink that for tomorrow morning (Friday, June 4th), according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission has issued a "severe travel warning" for the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge, advising commuters of the road work that will be happening throughout the morning rush hour and beyond (5 am - 12 pm), weather permitting.

The two eastbound lanes, into New Jersey will be reduced to only one lane, as work crews "pour concrete onto the deck of the adjoining bridge span." The project is almost finished, with a completion goal of later this summer.

It's important to know that this concrete work will NOT affect cars and trucks on the other side of I-295, traveling from New Jersey into Bucks County. The work is only being done on the eastbound side, going into New Jersey.

If you're headed on a trip, flying from Trenton - Mercer Airport, please be aware, this could affect you. Give yourself plenty of extra time to get to the airport, or take an alternate route. The plane is not going to wait for you if you're late. That would stink.

This also happened last Wednesday, as road crews were preparing for this concrete pour. The traffic delay was significant, with drivers sitting in traffic for miles. Ugh.

An alternate route would be the Trenton - Morrisville Toll Bridge. Keep in mind though, with a lot of people using that route there most likely be delays there too.

I say work from home if you can. Three-day weekend?!

For more information, click here.

