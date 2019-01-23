Philadelphia Actor Lands Broadway Gig!

If there's one thing that I LOVE, it's Broadway shows. So It is so exciting to hear that Philly's own will be making his debut in one of my favorite stories!

His name is Aubie Merrylees, and he is a Philadelphia native who wears many hats. Not only is he an actor, he also is a teacher, audition coach and a writer. And he just landed the role of a lifetime. He will join the cast of "To Kill a Mockingbird" as apart of the ensemble!

This is Merrylees' first Broadway show and I'm sure not his last. Good luck Aubie, we'll be cheering you on!!