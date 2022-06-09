Shrouded in Secrecy, This is the Only Club Philadelphia’s A-List Visits

I just found out about one of Philadelphia's most elite clubs in town. And I am absolutely fascinated by it.

It's kind of shrouded in secrecy, so I did some digging to find out what really happens at the Filter Club in Center City Philadelphia.

The club, which first opened in 2019 is located at 24 S 24th St in Philadelphia. So that's right on the other side of the Schuylkill River Trail.

When I first found out about the club, I immediately went to their website to learn more. On the homepage, it is described as an "urban social club for socially conscious, forward-thinking Philadelphians."

I found out more about how you can become a member in the notes posted below, but they definitely do some serious vetting. So I think it's safe to say that if you join, you'd be hob knowing with some of Philadelphia's elite CEOS, creators, and innovators.

So what's it actually like? They have everything from hotel rooms, to an incredible fitness center, to restaurants, to workspaces, and more (I've got pics posted below).

But, yet, some of it is still shrouded in secrecy.

Though, in 2020, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that they had opened the Garden to the public for walk-in dining options during the pandemic.

How many members do they really have? It looks like they may only have about 1,500 members in total. Though, we're not sure about the process. To start, their website says you fill out a form. It kind of cryptically says that "the membership process is in place to ensure our community is diverse in background, profession, and thought."

... I'm not even sure what that means. But! I did scour the web to find the INCREDIBLE pictures of this A-list facility. Here they are: