Diners rejoice! One of the biggest dining events of the year is returning to Philadelphia. But you may want to act quickly so you don't miss out.

Center City District Restaurant Week Returns in January 2024

The Center City District Restaurant Week (CCDRW) will be back once again this January, and diners will be able to rejoice as it is a GREAT chance to try new eateries at a great discount for diners across Center City Philadelphia, Pa.

CCDRW runs Sunday, January 21 through Saturday, February 3 with more than 90 chefs and restaurants participating to offer a prix-fix, three-course menu. And the value? It's unbeatable truly.

A three-course dinners cost just $45 (a few premium ones are available for $60). A two-course lunch is also available for $20. The list of participating restaurants is quite impressive.

Participating Restaurants in Center City Restaurant Week

The list of participating restaurants in this year's special is quite impressive.

The list of restaurants includes Bank and Bourbon, Buddakan, Del Fresco's Grille, Oyster House, and more of Philadelphia's favorites.

To view a complete list of the participating restaurants in this year's event, click here.

More Info about Center City Restaurant Week 2024

Diners can access discounted parking for $10 or less at select participating facilities in Center City Philadelphia. You can view a list of participating sites by clicking here.

Officials also say that "inventive cocktail pairings can be added to complement CCDRW menus with featured spirits Tres Generaciones Tequila and Maker’s Mark 46" for adults over the age of 21.