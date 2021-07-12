We can all agree that stress is something no one wants in their life. Stress can bring so many problems and no one has time for that.

According to Wallet Hub, some cities across the whole country suffer from more stress than others. Unfortunately, Philadelphia is one of the cities that suffers from stress more than others.

We learned from Wallet Hub that many Americans are actually very stressed on a day-to-day basis. 1 in 6 adults has had some sort of weight change during the pandemic which has caused stress. Not only that, but 1 in 4 essential workers has been found to have an unfortunate mental health disorder.

That is a pretty big number if you ask me.

The survey showing "2021's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America" has the City of Brotherly Love listed as the 9th most stressed city in the country. There are multiple categories that helped put the survey together. Some of those categories include Work Stress, Financial Stress, Family Stress, and Health & Safety Stress.

The survey shows that the city of Philadelphia brings a ton of work stress to residents of the city. Here is where Philadelphia landed in every category for "2021's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America".

Work Stress - Philadelphia took the 2nd spot.

Financial Stress - Philadelphia took the 40th spot.

Family Stress - Philadelphia took the 50th spot.

Health & Safety Stress - Philadelphia took the 46th spot.

This was out of the 182 different cities that were a part of the survey.

Newark, NJ was in the top 5 most stressed cities in the whole country as well.