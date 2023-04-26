Meet “Major”! The Phillies’ New Service Pup Will Steal Your Heart

The newest addition to the Philadelphia Phillies might steal a few bases and hearts this season!

Meet Major! The Phillies' new service-dog-in-training made his debut to the off-the-field roster at Citizens Bank Bark - I mean Park - on Wednesday!

Major is a 10-week old pure-bred black Labrador puppy who's currently being trained for a big job - to be placed with a veteran with a psychological or physical disability.

Phillies Director of Community and Charity Events, Michele DeVicaris is excited for what Major's future has in store: “Phillies Charities, Inc. is proud to support the caring and training of Major as he works his way up the ranks from service pup to service dog. Thanks to Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection, we know that Major is destined to bring joy, comfort and support to a very deserving veteran.”

Major will be in training for two years with Warrior Canine Connection, according to MLB.com. In that time he will work his way up through military ranks and become an expert at obeying commands for a service veteran.

During that time, Major will be making special appearances at Citizens Bank Park at Phillies games and military-themed and community-themed events to meet his adoring fans! And spend time with his "teammates"!

So get to see Major guest-star appearances in a lot of the Phillies' social media content! TikTok loves the little guy already!

How adorable is he?! Baseball never looked so cute. Welcome to the team, Major!

