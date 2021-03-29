Philadelphia’s Franklin Mills Mall Locked Down Following Fatal Shooting

The Franklin Mills Mall is locked down, as of 6 pm Monday. Police tell NBC 10 that a 21-year-old man died in a shooting that took place inside the mall’s food court around 5 p.m.

We don't know much about the incident at this time. However, NBC 10 reports that the victim was shot “multiple times in the chest," and they say he was pronounced dead around 5:18 pm Monday.

It’s not clear if a suspect has been identified in the incident. Police have not officially released those details.



This is a developing story. We’ll have more details when they’re made available.