Phillies Pitcher Zack Wheeler Selling Beautiful Center City Condo For $1,990,000

Another Philadelphia athlete is ready to get rid of their beautiful home. Ben Simmons had a reason to put his properties up for sale. He wants out of Philadelphia.

The other Philadelphia athlete that recently put his property up for sale is the Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler.

According to Philadelphia Business Journal, Zack Wheeler's condo is located at Two Liberty Place. It is a beautiful condo with amazing views and is selling for $1,990,000.