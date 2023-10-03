Phillies playoff baseball is finally here as we’re just hours away from first pitch of the National League Wild Card matchup between Philadelphia and the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

All three games will be in Philadelphia if needed, with games being played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The last time we saw the Phillies in the playoffs, they were dancing on their own right into the World Series, before falling in six games to the Houston Astros.

Get our free mobile app

So who are the cast of characters that will try and help the Phillies get back to and win a World Series this season?

Pitchers (12): Left-handers – José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers – Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler.

Left-handers – José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers – Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler. Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs. Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Weston Wilson.

Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Weston Wilson. Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber.

Phillies notes

• With the Phillies needing to cut down to 26 players for this series, they opted to take pitcher Michael Lorenzen off the roster. Lorenzen was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers, throwing a no-hitter in just his second start with the Phillies, but struggled in September, and was moved to the bullpen and now is off the Wild Card roster.

• Rookie reliever Orion Kerkering making the Wild Card roster stood, but some expect him to be a breakout star.

CBS Sports MLB writer Mike Axisa compared him to when the Angles called up Francisco Rodríguez in 2002 and helped th Angels win a World Series that season. He had a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 postseason innings that year, and he threw a scoreless eighth inning in the World Series clincher.

This postseason, Phillies righty Orion Kerkering will become a household name and this year's K-Rod. The 2022 fifth-round pick had a 1.51 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings at four minor-league levels this season, and Philadelphia called him up on Sept. 22. The 22-year-old struck out six in three scoreless big-league innings down the stretch.

• First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. Listen to the action live on 97.3 ESPN, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30.