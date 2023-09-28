Will Target Close Philly Stores Because of Safety Concerns?

Target is closing stores in some of the country's largest cities, but are Target stores in the city of Philadelphia about to be affected?

Target To Close Several Stores Nationwide in October 2023

Target just announced that they're planning to close nine stores, effective October 21. The closures will span across four states, the company said.

Stores that are affected include locations in Seattle, New York, San Francisco/Oakland and Portland.

Retail crime is up quite a bit nationwide in recent years. The National Retail Federation said that the "average shrink rate in [fiscal] 2022 increased to 1.6% [from] 1.4% in FY 2021."

Why Is Target Closing Stores in October 2023?

The company says the decision to close the stores came as a result of theft and organized retail crime.

"We cannot continue operating these stores (because those issues) threaten the safety of our team and guests, and contribute to unsustainable business performance," Target said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said they invested heavily in strategies to prevent theft and crime in their stores.

Those measures included "adding more security team members, using third-party guard services, and implementing theft-deterrent tools," they said.

However, the company says it was not enough.

"We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all," they said.

So Is Target About to Close Stores in Philly Because of Safety?

Given the reasons for the closures above it's not surprising that many are wondering if any of Philadelphia's Target stores may be the next to close.

Philadelphia, like much of the nation, has had issues with crime in recent years. Just this week, Philadelphia police arrested at least 61 people in connection with two nights of looting in the city.

The incidents (which were primarily perpetuated by young persons) affected major retailers like the Apple Store, LuluLemon, Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

The looting spread throughout the city, as it was reported across Center City, Northeast Philly, and more several nights this week.

Target Has Taken Measures to Prevent Theft in Its Philadelphia Stores

Target definitely has taken measures to prevent theft in stores across Philadelphia.

The company has never outwardly acknowledged an issue with theft in the city, but shoppers (myself included) have noticed an increase in anti-theft measures at some of the city's stores.

Earlier this year, I told you about the anti-theft measures at the Target in South Philly on Broad Street. Measures in that store included locking up personal hygiene products.

"We take a multi-layered approach to combatting theft," they said in part. "On a limited basis, we also employ theft-deterrent merchandising strategies, such as locking cases, for categories that are prone to theft," Target said in a statement to WCCO at the time.

Where Are Target's Stores in Philadelphia?

Target has several stores within the city of Philadelphia. They include:

Snyder Avenue (South Philly)

Broad and Washington (South Philly)

19th and Chestnut (Rittenhouse Square)

5th Street (Northern Liberties)

Pennvlanvania Avenue (Art Museum)

Monument Road (Wynnewood)

Caster Ave (Bridesburg)

Earlier in 2023, the company closed a store at the corner of 12th and Chestnut. They did not blame the closure on theft or safety issues. Instead, a Target spokesperson told us the store was closing because of "declining business."

Of course, it's unclear if Target is considering closing any of its remaining seven stores in Philadelphia at this time.

