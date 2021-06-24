Philly’s First Black Owned Vegan Ice Cream Brand has These Dope Flavors

Philly's first black owned, all vegan ice cream brand just announced some new flavors. Have you ever heard of Vannah Banana? It was founded by a man named Kianu Walker who spent over a year perfecting what is now the most popular vegan ice cream in the city of Brotherly Love. It taste so much like regular ice cream that you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between what is vegan and what is not!

Vannah Banana doesn't have its own store front, however there are plenty of ice cream places around the city that sell the brand. There are a variety of flavors to choose from and just the other day they announced some brand new ones! You can now try out Chocolate Chip Marshmallow and Cap' N Crunch Berry. Existing flavors include, chocolate almond ice cream, cookies and cream made with vegan Oreos, Strawberry, green tea matcha and more!

What I like and appreciate about this business is that it is centered around family. According to AL DIA, Walker says he got his family members involved with his company in attempt to build a family legacy.

“It came to life because of my family,” said Walker to Al Dia News. “My father makes the baked goods that go into a lot of my ice creams, like my ice cream sandwiches.”

Walker's sister and her boyfriend are heavily involved as well as his life partner.

I've been thinking about going vegetarian for a while now. I don't think I can commit to being a full blown out vegan, but replacing different foods with plant based options may be a start for me.

Vannah Banana is available at these locations:

Tattooed Mom - 530 South st

Nourish - 943 S. 9th St

Vegan Commissary - 1429 Wolf st

Dream Ice Cream - 33 E. Glenside ave

Queen and Rook Cafe - 607 S. 2nd st​

