Phonechick Tiffany Gets Married – Look at the Incredible Photos!

After months of planning, the big day finally came! Our "Phonechick," Tiffany, got married yesterday (September 15) in a GORGEOUS ceremony.

After a week with non-stop rain, it was a gorgeous day as Tiffany and Matt exchanged their vows outside, and we all partied inside all night.

Since our listeners are just like our family, we HAD to share some of the photos from the big night. Here's a look at some of our favorite photos from the night:

Tiffany Gets Married

They both looked so happy, right? Congratulations Tiffany & Matt. Have a great time on your honeymoon.

The Crew will be back with you on Monday morning, and maybe we'll share more tales from the big wedding.

