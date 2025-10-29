Pierre Robert, one of the most memorable personalities in Philadelphia media history, has died. He was 70 years old.

The legendary radio DJ was a fixture at the radio station WMMR and around Philadelphia for more than 40 years. The news was confirmed by WMMR's parent company, Beasley Media, who announced the news in statement shared Wednesday afternoon.

AUTHOR'S NOTE: It may seem weird for us to write about the passing of a competitor, but if you've lived in the Philadelphia area for any time, you (or your parents) have likely heard Pierre's voice countless times. I know I have listened to Pierre for decades. He was beloved and an inspiration to so many of us. We are all better broadcasters because of Pierre Robert.

Pierre Robert Was Truly a Philly Celebrity

I don't listen to rock music, but Pierre was a true celebrity in the Philadelphia region. And it's not surprising because Philadelphia is a town that has forever revered icons like Jim Gardner on TV, and so it's not surprising that Pierre is surely on that list of radio personalities in town.

"One of the city's most recognizable celebrities, Pierre was at the center of its live music scene, greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums. His star is included on the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame," the Wednesday afternoon statement from WMMR said.

Pierre Robert Was Discovered Dead Inside His Home Wednesday

We don't have too many details surrounding Pierre's cause of death, but reports say he was found at home earlier on Wednesday. However, foul play is not suspected.

"We all have heavy hearts today," the company's CEO Caroline Beasley said in a statement on Wednesday. "Pierre's unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio's most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed."

We'll update this article if we hear more information.