Pittsburgh Drinks More Than Philly, But Which Is The Real Party City?

When it comes to drinking I believe that everyone in Philadelphia and the suburbs of Philadelphia take pride in how much they can drink.

Western Pennsylvania thinks that Philadelphia cannot hang when it comes to drinking. As a matter of fact, the county that Pittsburgh is located in, Allegheny, has the number 1 ranking as the county with the highest alcohol dollar sales in the whole state.

That shows that everyone in Allegheny County is ready to rage with a ton of alcohol.

But in reality, Philadelphia can easily say that Pittsburgh and everyone in the Allegheny County are not really about that drinking lifestyle because Philadelphia suburbs such as Montgomery County, Bucks County, Delaware County, and Chester County are all in the top 10 counties that drink the most.

Take that Allegheny! The life of the party is in Eastern Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the top 3 counties in the whole state with the highest dollar sales on alcohol are Allegheny, Philadelphia, and Montgomery.

One thing that we noticed on the ranking shared by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board was that the alcohol sales actually dropped from 2019 to 2020.

In Philadelphia, it dropped by 17.2%. Maybe the Coronavirus pandemic had something to do with it. Regardless, it was a total of $210,375,885 in alcohol sales for Philadelphia.

With all that being said, Pittsburgh really can't say they are a more fun city than Philadelphia because the counties with the highest alcohol sales are surrounding the City of Brotherly Love.

This was all based on purchases made in the fiscal year from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.