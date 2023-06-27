Pixar Characters Are Taking Over Philadelphia This Summer

One of the coolest putt-putt courses is coming to the Philadelphia area this July and it's the perfect night out for families, kids and adults!

It's called Pixar Putt Philadelphia and it's a mini golf course that's coming soon to Philadelphia for a limited time.

There are a ton of pop-ups all over the country like Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and other major cities throughout the year. Starting on July 1st, you'll be able to see some of your favorite Pixar characters take over the city of Philadelphia.

I personally love pop-up events and restaurants especially when they come to the Philadelphia area because they always have such a good theme, just like this one. The course itself opens up on July 1st, but registration for a "tee time" is officially open on their official website now.

There are a ton of open slots as of now, but because of how cool this event looks, I have a feeling this is going to book up fast for the summer. Kids and families will be able to see their favorite Pixar characters like Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Forky.

Plus, you'll be able to see some iconic scenery from other Pixar movies like Up and Cars. Pixar Putt is going to be open on July 1st at Great Plaza at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.

If you're looking to take a day trip to explore Philadelphia and throw in some Pixar Putt mini golf to your trip, ticket and info can be found on the Pixar Putt official site.

