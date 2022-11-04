8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts.

It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.

With all of the cooking you’re about to do, the last thing you want to worry about is baking.

The great thing about our state is that we have some of the best bakeries in the country so there is zero shame in buying your dessert.

And honestly, sometimes you’d rather store-bought than let your Aunt Joan bring her weird Jell-O salad.

Thanksgiving time is the best holiday when it comes to desserts. There are so many fall flavors and options to choose from.

My personal favorite is pumpkin pie. It’s the most fitting dessert for the holiday.

I came across a “study” that says what kind of person you are based on your favorite Thanksgiving dessert and enjoying pumpkin pie means you’re the mom of the friends' group and that is 100% accurate.

A few more of the most popular Thanksgiving desserts are:

Pecan pie

Apple pie

Carrot cake

Chocolate pie

Many places in New Jersey take pre-orders right after Halloween so there’s plenty of time to figure out where you want to get the best dessert in town.

Here are the best bakeries and other places to get the best desserts for Thanksgiving:

Pied Out in Delanco

Terhune Orchards in Princeton

Dreyer Farms in Cranford

Mattarello Bakery & Café in Montclair

A Butter Life Bakery in Scotch Plains

Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck

B&W Bakery in Hackensack

