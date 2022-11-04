8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

Priscilla Du Preez via Unsplash

The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts.

It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.

With all of the cooking you’re about to do, the last thing you want to worry about is baking.

The great thing about our state is that we have some of the best bakeries in the country so there is zero shame in buying your dessert.

Priscilla Du Preez via Unsplash
loading...

And honestly, sometimes you’d rather store-bought than let your Aunt Joan bring her weird Jell-O salad.

Thanksgiving time is the best holiday when it comes to desserts. There are so many fall flavors and options to choose from.

My personal favorite is pumpkin pie. It’s the most fitting dessert for the holiday.

I came across a “study” that says what kind of person you are based on your favorite Thanksgiving dessert and enjoying pumpkin pie means you’re the mom of the friends' group and that is 100% accurate.

Timothy Wolff via Unsplash
loading...

A few more of the most popular Thanksgiving desserts are:

Pecan pie

Keighla Exum via Unsplash
loading...

Apple pie

Kavya P K via Unsplash
loading...

Carrot cake

Karolina Kołodziejczak via Unsplash
loading...

Chocolate pie

Dex Ezekiel via Unsplash
loading...

Many places in New Jersey take pre-orders right after Halloween so there’s plenty of time to figure out where you want to get the best dessert in town.

Here are the best bakeries and other places to get the best desserts for Thanksgiving:

Pied Out in Delanco

Terhune Orchards in Princeton

Dreyer Farms in Cranford

Mattarello Bakery & Café in Montclair  

A Butter Life Bakery in Scotch Plains

Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck 

B&W Bakery in Hackensack

Calandra's Bakery in Newark, Caldwell, and Fairfield

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey

These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Filed Under: NJ Bakeries, Social Share, Thanksgiving 2022
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST