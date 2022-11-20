Last-Minute Shopper? These Grocery Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Guaranteed, this happens to someone, somewhere, every year. It's Thanksgiving day, still early enough that no one's ready for dinner yet, but the hour is close - maybe a couple hours or so until the finishing touches need to be on the table.

Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

And then, it suddenly occurs to someone that somebody forgot a can of cranberry sauce, or the Cool Whip, or the tiny marshmallows that go on top of the sweet potato casserole. It's always something so simple, yet so crucial! Your mom or wife is scrambling around in the kitchen. Panic ensues.

Shocked young woman looking at a store receipt Getty Images loading...

"Are there any stores open?! Dinner time's in 2 hours! Who's got their shoes on? Where are the keys? Someone needs to go run to the store - Quick! How can we have turkey and stuffing without the cranberry sauce!?"

Don't worry. Some stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day should you need them. The only thing is, you gotta get there before they close due to adjusted holiday hours.

To save yourself that manic, desperate drive around town going from store to store, let's take a look at the stores that will be open around Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

Acme stores will be open from 7am until 4pm.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Giant Food Stores will be open from 6am to 2pm. Better get there early!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

ShopRite's holiday schedule says stores will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving, but double check with your local store! Local stores have the right to change their hours if they deem it necessary.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Some New Jersey locations will be open until 3pm on Thanksgiving. Others may be open regular hours. Call ahead and check!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Most Wegman's stores will be open until 4 pm.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Whole Foods To Change Its Board Chairman And Half Its Board Members Getty Images loading...

Whole Foods will be open from 7am - 3pm.

Just to be sure, remember to call ahead in the car to make sure your store is open.

And just in case you're wondering, stores such as Trader Joe's, Aldi, Target, and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Step Inside a Hallmark Movie at This Pennsylvania Christmas Village With more than a million Christmas lights, you'll feel like you're visiting the North Pole at Kozair's Christmas village.