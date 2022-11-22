NJ Ranked Among Top 11 States With Most-Expensive Turkeys in 2022
Here's something we all know in New Jersey: It's expensive here. Property taxes, rent, gas, etc. But this year, it even extends to Thanksgiving, and the centerpiece of the dinner table: the turkey.
It is the must-have at the Thanksgiving dinner table, so no matter the cost, the turkey will be bought. But the cost of a standard 15-pound turkey varies quite a bit depending on which state you live in.
In 2022, here's a crown New Jersey has won: We have one of the most expensive costs of turkeys in the country. Yay.
Finance Buzz broke this down pretty well, in their state-by-state list of "The Cost of a Thanksgiving Turkey in Every State."
New Jersey came in at #8 on the list of states with the most expensive turkeys. So on average, how much does the bird cost in New Jersey this year? $37.35. Which state was at the top of the list? Hawaii. Their turkeys cost $50.35 this year. The nationwide average is $34.15.
Here's the entire Top 11. We're actually tied with Massachusetts, New York, Washington and Georgia.
- Hawaii $50.35
- Alaska $49.85
- South Carolina $38.85
- Idaho $37.85
- Minnesota $37.85
- California $37.35
- Massachusetts $37.35
- New Jersey $37.35
- New York $37.35
- Washington $37.35
- Georgia $37.35
The state with the cheapest turkeys? That one goes to Mississippi, which their average cost only being $26.35.
All the more reason to give your turkey the respect it deserves to get your money's worth. Don't overcook it. Don't under-season it. Don't nearly burn your house down trying to deep fry it. The cost is too dear!