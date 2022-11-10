8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option.

Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.

Between juggling family and friends, holiday shopping, and parties and events, it’s time to sit back and relax and enjoy the holiday season. Isn’t there enough stress in everyday life?

Going grocery shopping on a Saturday morning will put anyone over the edge, now you have to do that during this time of year? This is a great way to avoid craziness.

And let’s be real, not everyone can cook a turkey.

Remember that one scene in "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" when Clark cuts into the dry turkey? You really don’t want that to be you!

There’s nothing wrong with going the easy (and possibly cheaper) route this Thanksgiving.

There are so many places all over New Jersey that will cater your meal and not just restaurants but chain supermarkets too.

Some menus are catered to the number of guests you are having and some are a la carte. Having that choice is a game changer.

But let’s talk about the best part of catering your Thanksgiving dinner, no huge amount of dishes. Just load up the dishwasher with a few utensils and you’re done and ready to enjoy your dessert (which you can also buy from the great bakeries we have in New Jersey – see that list HERE).

Check out these food places that are offering Thanksgiving dinner to-go:

Wegmans (find your nearest location HERE)

Wegmans on Route 1 in West Windsor Wegmans on Route 1 in West Windsor (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Whole Foods (find your nearest location HERE)

Whole Foods Lower Its Earnings Expectations Amid Increased Competition Getty Images loading...

The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill and Paramus

Drifthouse by David Burke in Sea Bright

Faubourg in Montclair

Joe Leone’s in Point Pleasant

Panini Grill in Freehold

Stage House Tavern in Mountainside

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.