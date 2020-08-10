Plant-Based Meat Substitute Now Available at Wawa

Wawa will soon have a plant-based Sizzli option at locations across the convenience chain.

Beyond Meat, a maker of plant-based meat, partnered with the Delaware company for meat-free sausages. The ingredients include peas and brown ride that are GMO, soy and gluten free.

According to Philly Voice, it will also be available via the touch screen kiosks for breakfast bowls, bagel sandwiches and burritos.

“We’re pleased to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage, a new and innovative plant-based protein option to our customers to continue fulfilling lives as a food and beverage destination for everyone,” said Mike Sherlock, chief marketing officer for Wawa. “We know that consumers are looking for more plant-based options and we’re proud to partner with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer our customers more choice through the Wawa Your Way initiative.”

“Wawa is a cult favorite brand and we’re excited to partner with them to introduce several new breakfast options made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage," Chuck Muth of Beyond Meat added on the collaboration. "These new on-the-go options not only taste great, but will make plant-based meat more accessible to more consumers."

According to Philly Voice, Beyond Meat’s goal is to raise visibility and accessibility on plant-based alternatives. Impossible Meat has made a similar partnership with Walmart and Trader Joe’s.

Beyond Meat products are available in over 94,000 retail and restaurant location sin 75 countries worldwide, according to Philly Voice.