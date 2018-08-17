Play Board Games at a Fun Restaurant in NJ!

How did I not know about this until now? It's sounds like so much fun! I'm always looking for something different to do. I'm going to suggest that some of our Blind Daters go here! It's called the Aether Cafe, and they have over 300 board games for you to play. You can go with a group or by yourself on their Community Game Nights. Their website says Thursdays and Saturdays are more casual and social, but Mondays, they get serious! We're talking hard core strategies and game playing, Lol! You have to pay a small cover to get in, and they have food...coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, smoothies and more.It sounds so fun, doesn't it? Anybody up for some Monopoly?