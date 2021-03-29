‘Please Touch Museum’ in Philly to Reopen for the First Time in a Year

Going to museums, even before Covid, was sometimes a bit lackluster because you couldn’t touch any of the exhibits. In comes The Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia. This museum is full of exhibits and interactive structures begging to be touched by the public. This museum is opening up again in April for the first time in over a year! Philly Voice reports that starting on April 22, The Please Touch Museum will be open to the public but existing members of the museum get early access starting April 8.

Museum officials told Philly Voice that they consulted with health experts and “reimagined [the] exhibit experience to provide a welcoming, clean, and low touch museum experience for all”. The Please Touch Museum has an online page dedicated to reopening information that includes a list of acceptable face masks and cleaning procedures that will be taking place. Because of the ongoing pandemic, online registration will be required.

Visitors can reserve their session in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm or in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The Please Touch Museum will be open Thursday-Sunday. According to The Please Touch Museum’s website, tickets range in price from $19 per person on Thursdays and Fridays and $22 per person on Saturdays and Sundays. However, the museum will be offering free admission on April 22, 23, 24, & 25 and May 1 & 2, these tickets also require a reservation and are available on a first come, first served policy.

The fact that things are slowly but surely reopening and returning to normal is making me so happy. There isn't an attraction in Philly that I won't hit up this summer just for the sake of it.