Plumber Wins 1.3 Million Dollars At Atlantic City Casino

We often hear about people who win a big amount of money at a casino. We low key envy those people because when we go to a casino it wipes us clean. We have to admit that when we see someone win big at a casino we kind of get that itch to go test our own luck. That's how I am feeling right now.

According to 6abc, a local plumber made a trip to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and came out of there a millionaire. We learned that James who is a plumber and HVAC contractor won a total of $1.3 million.

It was mentioned on 6abc's website that James was playing a $5 progressive bet machine called Ultimate Texas Hold 'em when he instantly became a millionaire after hitting the Royal Flush Mega Jackpot. The only time I hit a royal flush was when I was playing 5 cents a hand. That got me $3, what a joke.

James told 6abc that it is surreal that he hit the $1.3 million jackpot. James also said that he plans to take his wife on a well-deserved trip as well as help his family by putting money aside for his children.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City told 6abc that 2 people won big jackpots over the weekend. Both winners were on slot machines, one winner took home $168,657 while playing Dollar Storm slot and the second winner took $80,000 on Double Gold slot machine.

I will ask again, Casino gods, when will I win that big money? What am I doing wrong?